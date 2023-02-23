Laibach to Become First Foreign Band to Perform in Kyiv, Ukraine Amid War

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Today Laibach announced a very special concert at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 31 where they are set to be the first foreign band to perform a full show in the capital since the beginning of the war in last February.

While the rest of Europe prepares to celebrate their idea of freedom and solidarity on May 9 in Liverpool, Laibach will carry their own singular brand of their “Eurovision” concert program back to Ukraine.

“Eurovision” is the name of a unique concert program by the renowned Slovenian band. Within it, they will present some of their most anthemic songs alongside “The Engine of Survival”, which is a brand new track that will be released later on this year.

With anthems and marches at the core of many of their compositions, Laibach have long compared themselves to military marching bands created to maintain high morale on the battlefield. With this concert in Kyiv, Laibach supports Ukraine and Ukrainians in their fight against Russia and any other aggression. All proceeds raised from the Kyiv concert will be donated to charity and animal aid working in Ukraine.