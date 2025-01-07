Jaye Jayle Share Dynamic New Single “Fear Is Here”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Kentucky-based and gothic blues ensemble Jaye Jayle have shared “Fear Is Here,” which is the third single taken from the band’s fifth full-length album, After Alter, that us set for release on the January 31, through Berlin’s Pelagic Records. With a truncated blues piano hook that slowly contorted into something strange and hideous, “Fear is Here” sees Jaye Jayle facing up to how day-to-day existence can turn to nightmare in the blink of an eye.

As lighthearted as it is alarming, “Fear Is Here” is a shining example of bandleader Evan Patterson’s apocalyptic impression of our present. Originally formed as an unfiltered outlet for the sounds inside the head of band leader Patterson, Jaye Jayle have always been an unpredictable entity.

In the beginning, the songs were short, lighthearted and written on acoustic guitar with no plans to release them or even perform them publicly but within a year, the private solo project had evolved into a full band and a full-length 2016 album, House Cricks and Other Excuses To Get Out.