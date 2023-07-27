Jaye Jayle Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates And Shares Striking New Video for “When We Are Dogs”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 5:35 PM

Rock band Jaye Jayle have announced tour dates where they will be opening for City and Colour in the US on August and September. These dates follow Jaye Jayle‘s current trek with Kowloon Walled City.

Everything kicks off in Nashville before the tour stops in, Denver, Seattle, Oakland, San Diego, Dallas, Portland, Atlanta and other cities. For tickets and more information visit: www.ticketmaster.com.

In light of the tour announcement Jaye Jayle has shared a new Richey Beckett-directed music video for the song “When We Are Dogs,” which is from the band’s fourth album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down.

“When We Are Dogs” features underground folk legend Bonnie “Prince” Billy alongside prolific experimental saxophonist Patrick Shoroishi. The tune is an organic collaboration amongst esteemed musicians, done for the love of sonic experiments. The tune now has an equally striking video created by Welsh illustrator and artist Richey Beckett, who shot the footage in the wilderness of his home country.

In the press release Jayle explains the meaning behind the latest tune.

“A song about the afterlife. Being reincarnated as dogs. To co-exist with a loved one. It could not have come out more gorgeous. It would be so fitting that prolific visual artist Richey Beckett contributed a piece for the song as videographer. Richey has put together what he calls ‘if Lars Von Trier directed Homeward Bound’ a collection of clips of his dog Merlin prowling the fields of Wales. Making a more than imaginable visual companion for this truly mesmerizing song.”

Jaye Jayle Tour Dates

7/27 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR *

7/28 – Louisville, KY – Planet of the Tapes *

7/29 – Hammond, IN – Paul Henry’s Art Gallery

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen *

8/29 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall ^

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot ^

9/1 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo ^

9/2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

9/5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

9/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Welters ^

9/8 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory ^

9/9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

9/12 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater ^

9/13 – Austin, TX – The Moody Theater ^

9/15 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage ^

9/18 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall ^

9/19 – Raleigh, CA – The Ritz ^

9/20 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^