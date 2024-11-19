Jaye Jayle Announce New Album After Alter For January 2025 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “Father Fiction”

Home News Will Close November 19th, 2024 - 4:16 PM

Post-punk artist Jaye Jayle is set to kick off the new year with a powerful statement, announcing their forthcoming album After Alter, slated for release on January 31, 2025. The highly anticipated record is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Prisyn and promises to further delve into the band’s signature blend of brooding atmospherics and introspective lyricism.

To mark the announcement, Jaye Jayle has shared the lead single, “Father Fiction,” accompanied by an evocative music video. The track is a haunting meditation on fractured familial bonds, with frontman Evan Patterson’s deep, emotive vocals weaving through layers of minimalistic yet pulsating instrumentation.

The video for “Father Fiction” amplifies the song’s themes of alienation and reconciliation. Shot in stark black-and-white, it depicts a cryptic tone with a devil looking creature encountering symbolic figures that challenge his perceptions of identity. The visuals mirror the raw emotional depth of the track, creating a seamless marriage of sound and imagery that is equally as haunting as it is beautiful.

After Alter is described by Patterson as a “reckoning with ghosts,” exploring themes of change, memory, and acceptance. “This album feels like a conversation with my past and a call to the future,” Patterson shared in a statement. “It’s about shedding skin while honoring what came before.”

Fans can expect a more expansive sonic palette on the record, with the band experimenting with new textures and collaborative elements while staying true to their dark, genre-defying roots.

This is Jayle’s latest release since his 2023 album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down.

Pre-orders for After Alter are now live, with limited-edition vinyl and exclusive merch bundles available. The release of “Father Fiction” hints at a transformative chapter for Jaye Jayle, setting the stage for what promises to be one of 2025’s standout albums.

