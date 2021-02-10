Jaye Jayle Shares Abstract and Evocative New Video for Prisyn Album Closer “From Louisville”

Home News Aaron Grech February 10th, 2021 - 2:19 PM

Louisville-based singer-songwriter Jay Jayle (aka Evan Patterson) has released a new music video for ‘From Louisville” the closing track to his 2020 studio album release Prisyn. This latest music video was directed by Bobby Cochran, who has worked with Charley Crockett, Steve Von Till and Emily Jane White.

“From Louisville” is a dark visual, showing various people in states of distress, as their body language and tone evokes fear and elements of psychosis. The visual tone is a blend between Harmony Korine’s brooding style, with dark shots that appear take influence from thrillers. This style blends in well with the opaque atmosphere of the song, with Patterson’s deep vocal delivery across discordant drum beats and an eerie bell melody.

According to Patterson, the visual style is meant to explore the idea of addiction and redemption, which can clearly be seen during the video’s intro, as it shows a man and woman passed out in a bathtub and on the floor, respectively. One woman enters a lake in a manner reminiscent of a baptism, which can symbolize this redemption.

“The main theme I worked around was the idea of addiction and the search for redemption,” Patterson explained in a press release. “The blind pursuit of an endless cycle of seeking comfort and solace through things that numb us to the world and ourselves, and the little thread of light that can draw us closer to ending that cycle if we want to.”

Prisyn featured the singles “Guntime” “Don’t Blame The Rain” and “A Cold Wind.” According to mxdwn reviewer Drew Pitt, this record created an “unnerving combination of horror and pop,” which is clearly present on “From Louisville.”