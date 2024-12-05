Jaye Jayle Share Introspective New Single “Bloody Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Kentucky-based gothic blues ensemble Jaye Jayle have shared “Bloody Me,” which is the second single taken from their fifth full length album, After Alter, that is set for release on the January 31, through Berlin’s Pelagic Records. “Bloody Me” is a bolshy, bass-driven punk rock ditty however, the track appears twice on the record, with a tender solo acoustic retelling cut straight to wax at Third Man Records in Nashville.

Two sides of the same coin, this latest single is ferocious and snarling, with its symbiotic sister plaintive and bare but both unapologetically Jaye Jayle. As this duality of “Bloody Me” shows, After Alter serves as both a document of the band’s history and as a new beginning. By creatively exorcising these poignant moments, Jaye Jayle are opening themselves up to new inspirations and there is already much more to come.

While talking about the tune, band member Evan Patterson says: “‘Bloody Me’ is a testament for those that chose to not live their lives in the stereotype of the capitalistic calendar. I don’t need to be told when and how to celebrate the what I love with those that I love. I do my best to celebrate everyday.”