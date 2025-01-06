Panda Bear Shares Melodic New Single & Video “Ferry Lady”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

Today, Panda Bear has released his new single, “Ferry Lady,” which is from his forthcoming new full-length Sinister Grift, that is due out on February 28, through Domino. As a whole, the tune is fantastic by how the electronic music smacks the background with a catchy and harmonic pop vibe, while the vocalist serenades the ears with beautiful melodies. As for the music video, each scene brings colorful visuals that matches the musical theme.

Two decades since debuting as the masked drummer and vocalist of Animal Collective, Noah Lennox has led so many creative lives that have navigated so many different styles and been part of so many beloved recordings, From landmark solo albums like 2007’s Person Pitch and 2015’s Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, to his boundary-pushing collaborations with Daft Punk, Solange, Dean Blunt, Paramore and Jamie xx, all of his work followed an instantly identifiable emotional, while influencing multiple generations and genres of artists.

On Sinister Grift, Lennox’s first solo album in five years, he has returned with another statement that feels equally cumulative and unprecedented in his catalog. While his solo records have ranged from starkly intimate expressions of grief to colorful, electronic opuses, the artist’s music has never before sounded so warm and immediate.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela