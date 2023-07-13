Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Enlist Adrian Sherwood for ‘Reset in Dub’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom will be releasing Reset in Dub, which is a dub version of the duo acclaimed 2022 LP Reset. The album features reworkings of all nine tracks by the legendary British dub producer Adrian Sherwood. Reset in Dub will be released onAugust 18 digitally and December 8 on vinyl through Domino.

Sherwood created his version of Reset at his On-U Sound Studios with a crew that included such storied musicians such as Doug Wimbish and Skip McDonald of the Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, as well as Prisoner, Alex White, Horseman, Mark Bandola, “Crucial” Tony, Ras Badthings, Ivan “Celloman” Hussey, and Mathew Smythe.

In the press release Peter Kember, Noah Lennox and Sherwood discuss the creative process of Reset in Dub.

“One of the primary influences on Reset was Jamaican rocksteady and it seemed like an interesting idea to explore taking it back to that sort of tropical root.”said Kember.

Lennox adds: “I like big empty spaces; I like malls when there’s no one there and the beach in the wintertime – visually it’s simple and uncluttered and the noise of the surf drowns out everything else, so I suppose it’s no surprise I’ve always liked the sound of dub“and though some stuff bears its mark more than others I’d wager you can find residues of it in everything I’ve done.

The artist adds: “As a fan of Adrian’s I was excited when Pete suggested we ask him to do some dubs of Reset tracks, but as they started to come through it was clear what he was working on was much more than a dub. Reset in Dub feels like the thing filtered through a prism and it recontextualizes the OG.”

Sherwood continues with: “This is a complete reset of Reset from myself and the On-U Sound crew. Being a fan of Animal Collective and Spacemen 3, when it was suggested we do this together I loved the idea and relished the challenge. We talked about influences, old records, mixing techniques and made a plan, which was to keep all the elements of trippy fun, but with added menace, groove and an ultra active mix for.”

Also Panda Bear & Sonic Boom have shared “Whirlpool Dub,” which is s visualizer that is an excerpt from the duo’s live show. The original 3D characters concept is by Sonic Boom and Mathew Grommetl; live processing and special effects are by Pedro Rompante.

Reset in Dub Tracklist