Jamie xx Teams Up With Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear & John Glacier For Collaborative New Single “Dafodil”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 31st, 2024 - 5:07 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

UK musician and producer James Thomas Smith (aka Jamie xx) has released a new single “Dafodil”, which is set to appear on his upcoming second album In Waves (released September 20th via Young). Previously, “Dafodil” was the subject of a mystery song, as the single had fans tried to ID the song, while it was performed live by John Glacier as part of Jamie’s recent The Floor residency in London.

A collaborative spectacle featuring Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and John Glacier, “Dafodil” is a swirling late-summer track that reminds listeners the intense feelings of euphoria experienced from the dancefloor of a club. Mixing future garage, UK bass, R&B and Atlanta bass, “Dafodil’s” versatility brings out the best from Jamie xx and the host of musicians that have collaborated on the track. From the mixed – interweaving of the vocals to timing of the samples used within the verses of the track, each segment of the song is spent well and the outcome of this is a well-executed approach that brings something new to the table within the genre.

In a new press release, Jamie xx speaks more on the new single: “’Dafodil’ was one of the first pieces of music that I made for this album, it was actually the song that made me realize that I could make another album. I am forever grateful to Kelsey Lu, with whom this song began as a voice about a hazy night we both remembered. Thank you to John Glacier and Panda Bear whose voices perfectly evoke the unique feeling of summer nights in London.”

Within the same press release Kelsey Lu has added: “A fun ride into a cute sexy hazy night in London shared with my dear friend Jamie xx. Memories of my first London summer I’ll cherish forever that are now encapsulated for all of us to be in ecstasy together.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin