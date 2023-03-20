Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates and Share Video for Song “In My Body”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today artists Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have announced they will be hitting the road together on the Reset Live Tour which will be sending the duo to Massachusetts, Washington D.C. and Queens before ending things in Chicago.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom released their classic record Reset last year, where it was named one of the best albums of the year by Vogue, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Flood, KCRW, Gorilla Vs. Bear, Under the Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, and more.

Braxe + Falcon will support Panda Bear and Sonic Boom at their Boston, D.C., and New York shows. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday at Panda Bear’s official website.

Once tickets are on sale, fans can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Also in light of the news about the upcoming tour, the duo have released the new music video for “In My Body,” which is directed by Marcus O’Kane. As a whole, ” In My Body” gives listeners the joy of hearing what kind of music Panda Bear and Sonic Boon can create together. Both artists do a great job making bittersweet music which consists of delicate keyboard playing filling the air with lovely sound. Also the vocal performances brings melody and harmony by how the duo sing out the lyrics in passion. According to consequence.net last year Panda Bear and the rest of Animal Collective shared their latest album Time Skiffs, and in February he spoke to Consequence about the band’s unceasing “river of creation.” Also Sonic Boom’s last solo album All Things Being Equal came out in 2020.

Reset Live Tour Dates

4/19 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

4/20 – Glasgow, UK – Room 2

4/21 – Belfast, UK – God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block

4/22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

4/23 – Coventry, UK – The Reel Store

4/25 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

4/26 – Brighton, UK – Komedia

4/27 – London, UK – Studio 9294

4/29 – Braga, PT – Gnration

6/10 – Helsinki, FI – Sideways Festival

6/30 – Barcelona, ES – Vida Festival

7/01 – Paris, FR – Days Off Festival

7/6-9 – Winnipeg, CA – Winnipeg Folk Fest

7/18 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club *

7/19 – Washington, DC – 930 Club *

7/21 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *

7/22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

7/28 – Brno, CZ – Pop Messe

8/06 – Katowice, PL – OFF Festival

8/13 – Castelbuono, IT – Ypsigrock Festival

8/26 – Torremolinos, ES – Canela Party