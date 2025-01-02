Beach Fossils Share Cover Of Duster’s “Inside Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 2:37 PM

According to stereogum.com, Over the past few years, the Beach Fossils have covered Yung Lean and Disclosure. Plus, the band went on tour with Post Malone but sometimes Beach Fossils’ taste can be fairly predictable because they like music from Duster. And now, Beach Fossils have just shared a cover of “Inside Out,” which is a highlight from Duster’s 1998 album, Stratosphere.

As a whole, the band‘s latest ditty is wonderful by how the new rendition feels a little brighter and less low key, while the instrumentation and vocal performance still brings a cozy feeling that can be found on the original. Numero Group released the single, so maybe the label has a plan compilation album in the near future.

Beach Fossils were formed in 2009 in Brooklyn, New York. The band consists of Dustin Payseur, Tommy Davidson, Jack Doyle Smith and Anton Hochheim. The band’s music is often described as dreamy and surf-inspired indie rock with jangly guitar riffs and introspective lyrics.

Some of Beach Fossils‘s most popular music includes “This Year,” “Down the Line” and “Sugar.” Their debut album, Beach Fossils, was released in 2010, followed by Clash the Truth in 2013.