Beach Fossils Opening For Post Malone Upcoming Summer Tour

Simon Li July 8th, 2023 - 6:14 PM

Indie rock band Beach Fossils would be opening for Post Malone’s upcoming summer tour, according to Stereogum.com.

The news does not sound surprising, considering that Beach Fossils has been Post Malone’s longtime karaoke buddies. Post Malone’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour would be reaching cities in US, bringing Beach Fossils as a special guest, who would do the opening for the tour at its first stop in Noblesville. Below is the tour schedule.

Post Malone 2023 Tour Dates

Sat Jul 08 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

Sun Jul 09 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Tue Jul 11 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Wed Jul 12 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

Fri Jul 14 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sat Jul 15 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI

Mon Jul 17 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY

Wed Jul 19 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

Sat Jul 22 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

Sun Jul 23– XFINITY Theatre – Hartford, CT

Tue Jul 25 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ

Wed Jul 26 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

Sat Jul 29 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Mon Jul 31 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Tue Aug 01 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

Thu Aug 03 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Sat Aug 05 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

Tue Aug 08 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

Thu Aug 10 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

Sat Aug 12 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

Sun Aug 13 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

Tue Aug 15 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA

Wed Aug 16 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA