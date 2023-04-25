Beach Fossils Share Nostalgic New Single/Video “Run to the Moon”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Today indie rock band Beach Fossils have shared their new single and video of “Run to the Moon.” The latest tune is from the band’s upcoming album Bunny, which will be released June 2 by Bayonet.

Pairing dreamy production with accurate songwriting, the heartfelt song captures band member Dustin Payseur’s transition from being terrified of parenthood to feeling joyful about the birth of his daughter.

In the press release Payseur describes this track as “having absolute freedom, the fear of losing it, but then tapping into myself in a way that felt more real.” The accompanying video is self-directed by Payseur with cinematography and color from Luke Atlas. The video is a humorous expression of the genuine friendship between the members of Beach Fossils.

Bunny continues the stunning evolution of Beach Fossils’s sound by pulling elements from the jangly melancholy of What a Pleasure EP, the gritty, post-punk inspired tracks from Clash the Truth and the lush arrangements of Somersault.

Inspired by the psych-pop of early Verve and Spiritualized albums and perennial influences like The Cure, Wire, The Byrds, and The Velvet Underground, Bunny was produced and recorded by Payseur along with Lars Stalfors.

Payseur remarks that in creating this album, a bigger emphasis was made for stronger attunement to pop structure.