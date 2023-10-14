Beach Fossils Shares “Tough Love” Video Ahead Of North American Headline Tour This Month

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 14th, 2023 - 7:13 PM

Beach Fossils shares a new video for their single “Tough Love” from their album Bunny that is out now on Bayonet. This video was directed by Joe Agius accompanying their first North American Headline Tour in support of Bunny this month. They will start in Queens on November 30 at Knockdown Center and next week there will be announcements of additional special guests.

Dustin Payseur shares how the video came to mind, “We love ‘Tough Love’, but it didn’t have a music video, so the other night we decided to make one. Our friend Joe Agius grabbed his camera and we went out. With no plan in mind, we started at a bar and ran into some friends, then we decided to keep going to different bars. Along the amassing a bigger and bigger group to go to the next and the next bar… By the end of it, we had a big group and were all just hanging out and having a good time.”

Catch The Beach Fossils Turnover Live Tour:

10/24 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

10/25 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

10/27 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

10/28 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

10/29 – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TC

10/31 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

11/1 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA

11/2 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

11/3 – SOMA SD – San Diego, CA

11/5 – House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

11/6 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

11/8 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

11/9 – The Pearl – Vancouver, BC

11/10 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

11/14 – Uptown Theater – Minneapolis, MN

11/15 – Metro – Chicago, IL

11/16 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, Ohio

11/17 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

11/18 – The Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON

11/20 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

11/21 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

11/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

11/27 – The National – Richmond, VA

11/28 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

11/30 – Knockdown Center – Queens, NY