Primus Play First Show Following Tim Herb Alexander’s Departure Announcement

Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 7:44 PM

According to blabberouth.net, Primus performed their first concert since the recent unexpected departure of longtime percussionist Tim “Herb” Alexander, who left the band on December 30, at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. Sitting behind the drums for the show was Bryan “Brain” Mantia, who has previously played with Primus when Alexander originally left the band in 1996.

Last month, Alexander shared a letter with Rolling Stone Magazine explaining his decision to leave the band: “A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore. When I discovered that I’m struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing.I don’t think I’ve ever chosen my path in life, I think I’ve just always thought ‘I’m a drummer, I’m just gonna do music,’ and things came to me, accepting whatever happens.”

The news of Alexander’s departure was initially shared on October 29, by his now former bandmates, who claimed that they received an e-mail from him nearly two weeks earlier saying he had lost his passion for playing. Alexander joined Primus in 1989 and left in 1996, then rejoined when the band reformed in 2003. The artist exited the group again in 2010 but returned in 2013.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat