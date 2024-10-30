Primus Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander Quits the Band, Leaving Other Members in “Complete Shock”

Home News Sydney Cook October 30th, 2024 - 4:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Primus is facing an unexpected change in their lineup, as Tim “Herb” Alexander, the band’s longtime drummer, has decided to leave the group.

His departure marks a sudden end to the rocker’s third stint with Primus. Alexander first joined the band in 1989 but departed in 1996. He returned when the band reformed in 2003 and then left again in 2010. His latest tenure began in 2013.

In a message shared through social media, the band revealed that they received an email from Alexander on Oct. 17, “expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus.” The band further acknowledged that the news “came as a complete shock.”

Primus has only two shows remaining in 2024, scheduled for December 30 and 31 in Oakland, California. Although the band contemplated canceling due to Alexander’s departure, both performances will proceed as planned with “an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade.”

Looking forward to their extended 2025 tour, Primus “plans on searching for the greatest drummer on earth.” The band is set to embark on a three-month North American tour starting in April.

The band adds that Danny Carey will fill in as drummer for their performances in the Dominican Republic.