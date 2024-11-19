Primus Announces Open Call To Find a New Drummer

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 5:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The band Primus is looking for a new drummer! This comes after their former one, Tim “Herb” Alexander, left the band. The position of Primus’ new drummer is open to anyone who can drum, as they just announced their open call to hire a new drummer.

On Monday, the band shared a social media post announcing the open call audition. In the post, they write: “We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist. Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.” Then, the band shares that people aspiring to drum for Primus should submit a video of them performing recently along with their resume to drumsearch@primusville.com.

The new drummer is expected to join Primus on their Sessanta V2.0 tour featuring A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. The tour will begin in late April of 2025, but tickets are available now.

The previous drummer left the band due to the loss of his passion for playing with Primus. According to Consequence, Alexander spoke on that by stating, “A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore. Over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.”

When Smashing Pumpkins’ held an open call for a new touring guitarist, there were over 10,000 applicants trying for the job, before finally landing on Kiki Wong. So it’s safe to assume that Primus’ open audition will have a lot of competition as well.

Consequence also reports that while Primus looks for their new drummer, members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade will fill in as drummers for Primus’ New Year’s Eve shows at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater. It’s a two-night event in December on the 30th and 31st. Tool’s Danny Carey will also join them in a performance during “Tool Live in The Sand” destination festival in the Dominican Republic next March.