Body Count Unveil Gory New Single “Psychopath”

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Body Count released “Psychopath,” which is the band’s first new single since 2020’s “Bum-Rush”, that won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. The explosive new track features Fit For An Autopsy’s vocalist Joe Badolato and it shows Ice -T and crew going on a maximum killing overdrive and primed for the next chapter of the band’s 35 plus year career.
“Psychopath” is taken from Body Count‘s upcoming album, Merciless, which is the follow-up to Carnivore, which that was released to in March 2020, just a week before COVID shut the entire world down.
Regarding how “Psychopath” came together, Ice-T said: “It started with the music. It sounds like what it’s like to be in a psychopath’s head. The track was psychotic, and it needed me to sing about something crazy.”
This past February, Ice-T told Metal Hammer Magazine about the musical direction of Merciless: “I think we are staying in the same direction. [2014’s] Manslaughter was a reintroduction to Body Count, not to just our old fans, but to a whole new group. [2017’s] Bloodlust was even better than Manslaughter and Carnivore was better than Bloodlust. We’re going to stay in the same vein, sound and production, but make better and better records.”