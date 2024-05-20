Body Count Unveil Gory New Single “Psychopath”

“Psychopath” is taken from Body Count‘s upcoming album, Merciless, which is the follow-up to Carnivore, which that was released to in March 2020, just a week before COVID shut the entire world down.

Regarding how “Psychopath” came together, Ice-T said: “It started with the music. It sounds like what it’s like to be in a psychopath’s head. The track was psychotic, and it needed me to sing about something crazy.”