Body Count Releases New Song “Merciless” With a Shockingly Bloody Music Video

Ice-T’s metal band Body Count has released the title track from their new album, Merciless. The full album will be released at midnight (November 22nd). “Merciless”, the new song, was released with an accompanying music video directed by Jay Scorsese. Scorsese also directed Body Count’s “Psychopath” music video. The song has intense rapping from Ice-T over an intriguing drum-focused metal beat.

Inspiration for the song comes from Black Sabbath’s “Ironman” and Slayer. According to Consequence, the influence from these legendary bands is supposed to create a “doom vibe that drops into the chorus of Slayer-like thrash” Throughout their discography, Body Count has definitely made their own signature sound that defies genres by blending elements of rock and metal with rap and hip-hop.

Body Count releases art that sends a strong message. In this music video, Ice-T is a surgeon covered in blood, killing a KKK member. The video does not let people forget history, showing the B-footage of the KKK and incidents of police brutality. Body Count also loves to pay homage to the horror film genre through their music videos. Ice-T’s acting is superb throughout this video, showing us what a showman he is! The “Merciless” video is a brutal music video with an important social justice message. Body Count makes their message damn clear, there’s no escaping the message of the video, it’s served to you on a platter. The “Merciless” music video is a stark reminder of the long dark history of racism that shouldn’t be forgotten but has no place to repeat itself in the lives of our future generations.

Watch Body Count’s new bloody music video for “Merciless”

Body Count continues to cement themselves as a strong force in Metal with songs such as “Merciless” and “Psychopath“. They also collaborated with music legend David Gilmour, formerly of Pink Floyd. Merciless the album releases tonight at midnight!