Body Count Unleash New Single “Fuck What You Heard”

July 19th, 2024

The metal band, Body Count, fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has released their new song “Fuck What You Heard” via Century Media Records. The new song is set to be on Body Count’s upcoming album titled Merciless. “Fuck What You Heard” features the vocalist from Fit For An Autopsy, Joe Badolato. The song was produced by Will Putney, a producer who has worked with bands including Knocked Loose and The Ghost Inside.

The “Fuck What You Heard” song pairs hard-hitting lyrics about the political climate of the united states, with a steady dominant drum beat through the song. The new track compares today’s democrats and republicans to rival gangs and emphasizes uniting the two sides.

Listen to “Fuck What You Heard” and watch the visualizer:



The album Merciless comes after their last album Carnivore, which according to Blabbermouth was released to critical acclaim in March 2020.

Body Count kicked off their European tour supporting Merciless on June 5th at Mystic Festival in Poland. The band will be making stops at big festivals and venues in over a dozen countries during their Europen tour. But, the band is set to come back to the state in time to play at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville Kentucky, and Aftershock in Sacramento, California.