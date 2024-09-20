Body Count Joined By David Gilmour For Raw New Rendition Of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”

Home News Minnie Dao September 20th, 2024 - 9:40 PM

Today, Body Count unveiled a new powerful take on Pink Floyd’s iconic “Comfortably Numb” featuring Pink Floyd’s very own guitarist David Gilmour. This collaboration reimagines the classic rock single with a new gritty, intense energy that only Body Count could properly deliver. Glimour’s haunting guitar works add another new dimension to this rendition, fusing rock history and modern metal.

From the moment the song starts, Glimour’s signature guitar tone brings a sense of nostalgia to the track, followed by Ice T’s new lyrics that reflect the numbing effect of modern society. The song is raw, heavy-hitting, and drenched in emotional weight, capturing the essence of Body Count’s aggressive style. Reflected by the introspective lyrics, Ice T describes the rendition as a conversation with the younger generation, pointing out how society itself has become desensitized to the chaos of the world, playing out like a TV show to be mindlessly consumed. The visualizer for the single showcases a globe with smoke explosions erupting across various continents, symbolizing the widespread devastation of war in today’s world.

“For me, ‘Comfortably Numb’…acknowledg[es] that I’m older now. I’m telling the younger generation, you’ve got two choices: you can keep the fire burning or you can give up. It’s me trying to make sense of what’s happening, but also pointing out that we’re all in a place where we don’t have to face reality,” says Ice T on the track, “I’m a little numb, too—we all are.”

Listen to “Comfortably Numb” by Body Count featuring David Glimour and watch the official visualizer here:

