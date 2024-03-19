FKA Twigs Joins Two Shell On Collaborative New Single “Talk To Me”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The electronic dance group, Two Shell, has recently invited FKA Twigs into their realm of music with their new song, “Talk To Me.” Prior to this full release of the song, Two Shell released tidbits periodically. They previewed “Talk To Me” with a karaoke track and multiple different iterations with recognizable voice lines.

“Talk To Me” is certainly an upbeat song. The beat behind the vocals is rapid while the vocals begin on the slower side. The juxtaposition of this fast beat with gentle vocals makes the song very interesting. There is a big lead-up that gets cut off and goes nowhere except another build-up. The eventual bass drop is not wildly different from the beginning of the track, just more chaotic. “Talk To Me” features the vocal talents of FKA Twigs that are manipulated by different filters and effects. Harmonies and staccato-like vocals fill the ears of the listener taking them into a world surrounded by dance music.

There is no talk of any other upcoming releases from Two Shell but with this new song, fans are definitely going to be waiting for more. “Talk To Me” can be heard below.



Picture Credit: Raymond Flotat