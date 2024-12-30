Curran Murphy Officially Announced As Replacement Venom Inc Guitarist Following Jeff Dunn’s Departure

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 2:13 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, former Nevermore and Annihilator guitarist Curran Murphy has confirmed that he has officially joined Venom Inc. as the replacement for the band‘s founding guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn. The news of Murphy’s addition to the band follows less than a month after Mantas announced that he was leaving the band in order to focus on his health and well-being after suffering two heart attacks in the space of four years, as well as to care for his wife, who is battling cancer.

In a brand new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, Murphy talked about his status with the group: Officially, with Mantas saying that since he has been taking a step back, Venom Inc.‘s Tony Dolan offered him the position to play guitar for the band and Murphy happily accepted the invitation,

“This last year has been awesome, all the shows traveling the world with Tony and drummer Marc Jackson, playing these shows and working my ass off to play the stuff right, to play it as close to the record or, in some instances, to play it as close as how Mantas would play it live, to pay that respect,” Murphy continued. “And Tony has asked me to join the band. So I’m absolutely overwhelmed and thrilled to announce that I am the lead guitar player for Venom Inc. It’s wonderful.”