Venom Inc. Announces Fall 2023 Better To Reign In Hell Tour Dates Part 2

Metal band Venom Inc. announced the second leg of the Better To Reign In Hell Tour Dates Part 2 with SATAN, RINGWORM and 72 LEGIONS. The tour will start on September 27 in New York before the tour makes stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Clifton and Boston.

Tickets for the second leg of Better To Reign In Hell Tour Dates Part 2 will go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern at www.venom-inc.co. uk/events/.

Venom Inc. will be touring in support of their latest album There’s Only Black. The band’s sophomore album is a no holds barred assault on bigoted hypocrisy and conformism in today’s society, as well as a demonstration of musical superiority delivered by some of the genre’s true originators.

In the press release Venom Inc. share their thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“I’m so very pleased to tell you we are back… this time in the East!!! The West of the USA has been magnificent and incredible fans with the best, craziest shows ever and so now it’s time for the East to show them how it’s done!! See you all soon AVE!!!”

Better To Reign In Hell Tour Dates Part 2

9/27 – New York, NY – Meadows

9/28 – Clevand, OH – No Class

9/29 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

9/30 – Chicago, IL – Cobra

10/1 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

10/3 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

10/4 – Covington, KY – Madison Live

10/5 – Spartanburg, SC – Groundzero

10/6 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/7 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

10/10 – Raleigh, NC – Pour House

10/11 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

10/12 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

10/13 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

10/14 – Portland, ME – Genos Rock Club

10/15 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall