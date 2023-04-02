Venom Inc. Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

English Heavy Metal band Venom Inc. is returning to the United States with their “Better Reign in Hell” Tour. The band originally formed in 1979 went by the name of Venom. But in 2015, the band rebranded themselves as Venom Inc. with the intention to be a part of a revival of Heavy Metal music.

Venom Inc. reflects on their journey as a band as they enter a new era of their music. Upon reflection, the band thinks it’s inevitable to change after so many years. But they want to balance the life long fans as well as appeal to new listeners. Venom Inc. continues to make fresh new music that isn’t afraid to test their boundaries while also passionately singing their classic hits.

This current tour celebrates their recent album There’s Only Black. Their album tackles the hypocrisy and conformism of the world today. While harnessing their classic heavy metal talents, Venom Inc. remains topical by critiquing society today.

Tickets for the tour can be bought here.