Jeff Waters Of Annihilator Discusses Shifting Opinion on Long Covid: “I Understood It That That Was Real”

Home News Jamie Reddy December 28th, 2021 - 11:08 PM

Jeff Waters, the guitarist of Annihilator, took the time to open up about his experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic. He took time to reveal the severity of his symptoms as he and his family had been diagnosed with the virus early in the pandemic, and he also mentioned the long term effects of the disease. Waters noted that he thought that the information given regarding long COVID, the various long-term effects of the virus after diagnosis, was politically driven, and has now changed his views. “And now I understood what I thought was such a goofy term – ‘long COVID.’ I was thinking, “oh, it’s another political bunch of bullshit.’ And then I understood it that that was real. …Because it took over six months,” he stated. For more details click here.



He admitted that even before he had COVID, he was not in the best health, which may have contributed to his severe symptoms, including having an “elephant” on his chest, that his oxygen status, which was low, was low enough to possibly need hospitalization, and noted that even after two weeks, his respiratory status did not fully improve until months after being diagnosed. There are still studies being conducted on the residual effects on the various populations after being diagnosed with COVID-19, also known as Long COVID. Many of the symptoms of the virus can linger for an unknown amount of time, which can result in changes in everyday lifestyles of many people.