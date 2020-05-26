Nergal of Behemoth Is Joined by Jeff “Mantas” Dunn for Cover of Venom’s “Satanchist” in Isolation

Home News Aaron Grech May 26th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

Behemoth frontman Nergal has joined up with Jeff “Mantas” Dunn, one of the founders of the extreme metal outfit Venom, for an at-home cover of Venom’s “Satanchist.” This track was originally featured on the band’s fourth studio album Possessed, which was originally released back in 1985, and discusses the practice of Satan worship.

Nergal handles the vocals on this cover while Dunn handles the guitar playing, although both artists are accompanied by a backing track. Haldor Grunberg, who owns the music studio Satanic audio where this clip was filmed, makes a brief appearance in this cover version.

“That came out spontaneous…just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big Venom devotee, it’s a fan boy moment. Thank you Jeff Dunn aka Mantas for involving me, means a lot!” Nergal wrote on social media.

Venom formed in the late 1970s, but took off in the early 1980s, helping pioneer various forms of metal genres such as thrash metal and black metal, with the latter genre sharing its name with the band’s sophomore album. The band are still active, albeit with only Conrad Lant serving as a founding member, and released their latest studio album Storm The Gates in 2018.

Behemoth is also an extreme metal band, who released an EP titled A Forest earlier this month. Nergal is also a member of the project Me and That Man, who released “By The River” and “Burning Churches” during the past few months.