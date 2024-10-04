King Falcon Reimagines Paramore’s “Crushcrushcrush”

Home News Lily Meline October 4th, 2024 - 11:32 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

After nearly a year-long hiatus, the modern rock group King Falcon returns with their first piece of new music. This single should be quite the pleasant surprise for fans of mid-2000s rock, as it is a cover of the classic Paramore hit, “Crushcrushcrush.”

Although the group is covering a quite well-known song, they’ve made it all their own. The original song, by Paramore’s standards, have rather reserved vocals from Hayley Williams, while King Falcon’s Michael Rubin goes all in on belting the lyrics. The slow fade-in to the first verse from Paramore’s version is replaced with an exhilarating electric guitar riff to set the mood in King Falcon’s version.

When speaking on the cover, Rubin explained, “I’ve always been a fan of Paramore. Their music takes me back to my childhood where my friends would sing while I played their songs on my guitar.”

Along with the cover’s release, King Falcon has also officially announced an upcoming album in 2025. “Crushcrushcrush” will likely feature on the album, but whether or not the album will contain other covers is currently unknown.