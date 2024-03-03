Paramore Shares New Music Video For “Thick Skull”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 3rd, 2024 - 11:13 AM

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Famed rock band Paramore, have released a new video for their song “Thick Skull” off of their album This Is Why. This video serves as a sequel to their “This Is Why” video, which is once again directed by Turnstile’s Brendan Yates.

In the video the Hayley Williams has scenes interspersed between frontal shots of her, looking at the camera, to outdoor shots of her and the band driving the van in an open road to where at the van comes to crash and is knocked over on the side of the road.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Williams’s gives an explanation about the meaning of the video’s “ill-fated van ride”.

Hayley Williams:

“I can’t remember a time I didn’t want to be in a band. I knew not joining forces with similarly crazed people might mean I’d never be brave enough to create things and even if I did, I may never risk sharing them. Selfish? Maybe. Or Lonely? Maybe to ‘leave the house’ is a metaphor for risking true vulnerability.

. . . And just like a house can be metaphor, so can a band. Paramore has been the vehicle by which me and my friends have learned our toughest lessons. It has kept up close and it has nearly killed us. You also have these metaphors in your life: What holds you back-what gives you courage-what force compels you to grow even when it’s uncomfortable or embarrassing.”

“Thick Skull” is the final single of Paramore’s recent album This Is Why, available now on Atlantic.

This Is Why Track Listing:

This Is Why The News Running Out of Time C’est Comme Ça Big Man, Little Dignity You First Figure 8 Liar Crave Thick Skull

Watch Paramore’s new video “Thick Skull” below.