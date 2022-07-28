Ex-Megadeth Members Ellefson, Young and Poland to Perform Entire Killing is my Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good Albums on Tour

David Ellefson, Chris Poland and Jeff Young, ex-members of Megadeth, will be headed on tour with their assembled band, Kings of Thrash. According to Blabbermouth, the four-date “The Mega Years” tour will feature Ellefson, Poland and Young (joined by Fred Aching and Chaz Leon in Kings of Thrash) playing sets which include Megadeth’s first two albums, Killing is My Business… and Business is Good! and So Far, So Good… So What!

Tour dates will be centralized around the American Southwest, with the tour kicking off in San Diego, California on October 12, before ending on October 15 in West Hollywood, California. Ellefson and Young reconnected at the Ultimate Jam Night back on May 10, which paid tribute to the “big four” of ‘80s thrash metal music – Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax. Coincidentally, the show was also performed at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, where their “The Mega Years” tour will come to a close. It was the first time the two had performed a Megadeth song on-stage since August 20, 1988.

Ellefson had previously debuted a new death-thrash band named Dieth earlier this month, following his removal from Megadeth. Ellefson was reportedly fired from the group due to allegations of grooming and “an already strained relationship”.

Tour dates are as follows:

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space

Oct. 15 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go