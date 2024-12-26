Avatar Shares Re-Recorded Version Of “Tower” During Legal Battle To Reclaim Royalty Rights

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 6:15 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Avatar is now streaming the brand new and re-recorded piano version of their song, “Tower.” The song originally appeared on the band‘s 2014 record Hail The Apocalypse, which is one of many records they did not receive any royalties from. Avatar is currently in the midst of a legal battle to reclaim their rights with former record label Fifth Island Music, formerly Gain Records and a part of Sony Music Entertainment.

This version of ‘Tower’ became a special moment in a very special period of our lives,” said Avatar vocalist Johannes Eckerström. “It feels natural to use it as a way to stop and look back for just a moment before we move forward with full force. It’s a thank you to everyone who stands by our side and makes the magic happen.”

Avatar is also planning to enter the studio in January to begin working on their tenth studio album, which will be produced by Jay Ruston. The album is expected to be released sometime in 2025 through the the band’s own label Black Waltz Records, which is distributed by Thirty Tigers.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado