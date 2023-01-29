Avatar Shares New Single “Violence No Matter What” Featuring Lzzy Hale

Home News Hannah Boyle January 29th, 2023 - 4:24 AM

Avatar has recently released a new single called “violence No Matter What” featuring artist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track is set to appear on the band’s studio album, ‘Dance With The Devil” coming out in Febuary.

According to Consequence, Hale was happy to be a part of “Violence No Matter What”. In a time of so many horrible things happening around the world, Hale found the song to be a good outlet to release her ansgt.

The song is a very good way to release pent up aggression and angst. Both music video and lyrics are dark and angry. The world has seen it’s share of tragedy and inequality. There are protests around the world, a virus that has and continues to wreck havoc, and the climate is in trouble. There is not a lot to be happy about today, and this song is meant to act as a fight song to find something to eventually be proud of. Now is the time to be angry because anger is how people make change.

The video primarily focuses on the protests in Iran, as millions of women fight for their freedom. It is no wonder that Hale was so proud to be involved in the creation of this music video and song.

Listen to the song below: