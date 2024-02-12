Avatar Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 4:54 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Heavy metal band Avatar will be returning to the U.S. for a headline tour this May. The trek kicks off on May 8 in Indianapolis and includes appearances at key festivals such as Sonic Temple. Oxymorrons and Conquer Divide will serve as support on selected tour dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 16 by clicking here.

2024 will be quite a year for Avatar because they will be headlining tours in Europe and Latin America. Europe already has nine sold out shows and Avatar‘s first headline tour in Latin America is a milestone itself. The band will headline a Sonic Temple stage this May, which is their first headline set at a DWP Festival.

Avatar Tour Dates

5/8 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room

5/9 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mars Music Hall

5/10 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Music Hall

5/11 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva

5/12 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

5/14 — Portland, ME — State Theater

5/15 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome

5/16 — Reading, PA — Reverb

5/17 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple*

5/18 — St. Louis, MO — Pointfest*

5/19 — Milwaukee, WI — Milwaukee Metal Fest

