Abba’s Avatar Concert Experience Brings £323 Million To London Economy

Ryan Freund December 25th, 2023 - 6:51 PM

It’s no secret that Europeans love Abba, and the iconic group’s most recent endeavor is proving this true again with their avatar concert experience bringing £323 million to London’s economy. For those unaware, the concert experience is defined by the use of graphics (avatars) with a backup band to make attendees feel like they are witnessing the band when they are not present.

The show takes place at the 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will continue to occur at the venue until November 2024. The experience of being a mainstay in London has vastly contributed to London and the East London area that surrounds the venue via NME. Research compiled by Sound Diplomacy and RealWorth, reports that between the period of May 2022 to May 2023 the show contributed £322.6million in turnover to the London economy.

The NME article also adds that these economy-boosting purchases through attendees mainly involve spending money on accommodation, food and beverage, transport, shopping, and entertainment. Additionally, it adds that ABBA Voyage has provided employment opportunities to 5,075 workers in London. Michael Bolingbroke the CEO and executive producer for ABBA Voyage commented “The presence of ABBA Voyage is felt in a way that will be enduring. Knowing that in our first full year, the operations of ABBA Voyage has had an economic impact in London of £322 million is extraordinary”.

NME featured comments from ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus who stated that she hopes that the show can stay in the venue for as long as possible. Additionally, the band is possibly considering expanding the show to other countries such as Asia, Australia, and North America.