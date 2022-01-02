Avatar Share Brutal New Single “Cruel And Unusual”, Announce Winter 2022 International Tour Dates

Avatar is a heavy metal band that was formed in Gothenburg, Sweden. The band was started back in 2001. The band’s members are singer Johannes Eckerström, guitarist Jonas Jarlsby, guitarist Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin and drummer John Alfredsson. The band has been described as groove and progressive metal. The band’s influences include In Flames, Dark Tranquility and The Haunted. Some popular tracks of theirs include “Bloody Angel,” “Smells Like a Freakshow” and “The Eagle Has Landed.”
The band has released a new singled titled, “Cruel And Unusual.” Along with the song, an accompanying lyrical video was released as well. The song is quite heavy, driven by a strong instrumental. The bass and the drums really take the forefront here, acting as the base of the song, giving the audience something nice to head bang too. The guitar is amazing too, the recurring riff was quite fun. Eckerström’s vocals a perfectly metal, making the song feel impactful. His screams were definitely a highlight.
Content wise, the song covers an unhealthy mental state, twisted sex and an overall toxic relationship. Lyrics such as “Can I have your sickness?” and “Lovers trading vengeance” stuck out especially. The chorus is catchy, repetitive, and fun, “You sick fuck…So cruel and unusual.” The song is a hundred percent worth the listen. The lyrical video is down below.
The band has also announced their Winter 2022 tour. The tour dates for the shows can be found down below. In the meantime, be sure to listen to their 2021 release, Stompbox Graveyard (Revisited). It’s a remastered version of their original 2007 release of the same title.
Avatar 2022 Winter Tour
01/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
01/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station
01/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
01/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
02/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02/02 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House
With Veil Of Maya & Mastiff:
01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy
01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX
01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865
01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum
With Veil Of Maya & Sonic Assault:
02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage
02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV
02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer
02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra
02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum
02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle
02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater
03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13
03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan
03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado