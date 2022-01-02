Avatar Share Brutal New Single “Cruel And Unusual”, Announce Winter 2022 International Tour Dates

Home News Audrey Herold January 2nd, 2022 - 7:13 PM

Avatar is a heavy metal band that was formed in Gothenburg, Sweden. The band was started back in 2001. The band’s members are singer Johannes Eckerström, guitarist Jonas Jarlsby, guitarist Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin and drummer John Alfredsson. The band has been described as groove and progressive metal. The band’s influences include In Flames, Dark Tranquility and The Haunted. Some popular tracks of theirs include “Bloody Angel,” “Smells Like a Freakshow” and “The Eagle Has Landed.”

The band has released a new singled titled, “Cruel And Unusual.” Along with the song, an accompanying lyrical video was released as well. The song is quite heavy, driven by a strong instrumental. The bass and the drums really take the forefront here, acting as the base of the song, giving the audience something nice to head bang too. The guitar is amazing too, the recurring riff was quite fun. Eckerström’s vocals a perfectly metal, making the song feel impactful. His screams were definitely a highlight.

Content wise, the song covers an unhealthy mental state, twisted sex and an overall toxic relationship. Lyrics such as “Can I have your sickness?” and “Lovers trading vengeance” stuck out especially. The chorus is catchy, repetitive, and fun, “You sick fuck…So cruel and unusual.” The song is a hundred percent worth the listen. The lyrical video is down below.

The band has also announced their Winter 2022 tour. The tour dates for the shows can be found down below. In the meantime, be sure to listen to their 2021 release, Stompbox Graveyard (Revisited). It’s a remastered version of their original 2007 release of the same title.

Avatar 2022 Winter Tour

01/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

01/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station

01/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

01/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02/02 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House

With Veil Of Maya & Mastiff:

01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy

01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX

01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865

01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum

With Veil Of Maya & Sonic Assault:

02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage

02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV

02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer

02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra

02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum

02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle

02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater

03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13

03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado