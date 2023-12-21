Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Attributes Increased Ticket Prices To High Cost Of Touring

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 21st, 2023 - 9:33 PM

According to blabbermouth, Dave Mustaine, the lead singer of the metal group Megadeth, sat down with “The SDR Show” where he discussed the increasing cost of tickets. According to Mustaine, the factors that contribute to high ticket prices are the price of the tour itself.

Mustaine certified his past statements saying that it cost the band 50,000 thousand dollars a day to fund their tour saying the price was, “Pretty close. Yeah, it’s pretty close.”

He then breaks down how the money on tour is spent amongst various others that are on tour with them explaining that, “you have each individual, and whether they’re working or not working, they get paid on a per-day basis. And so you have whoever is out on the road, and for us, it’s a lot of people.”

It takes a village to keep creating a tour and keep it going smoothly as well. And because of this, it takes more and more money to make sure everyone and everything is taken care of, which includes hotel rooms for all the crew on tour, technology, food, and anything else that is needed along the way. And after all is said and done, Mustaine states “the cost just keeps going up and up and up.”

So to keep afloat, ticket prices increase. Mustaine understands the frustrations fans may have stating, “A lot of people, they look at the ticket price and they think, ‘Man, I’m not paying 75 bucks to go see these guys.’ And I’m sad to say that even if you had a choice in the matter, it’s kind of what it is nowadays if you wanna go see a live band because you just can’t get from point A to point B anymore without spending a lot of money.”

