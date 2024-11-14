Dave Mustaine & Former Megadeth Manager Reach $1.4 Million Settlement In Alleged Unpaid Commissions Lawsuit

Home News Will Close November 14th, 2024 - 12:55 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Dave Mustaine, frontman and founder of the legendary heavy metal band Megadeth, has reached a settlement with the band’s former manager in a lawsuit over alleged unpaid commissions. The settlement, totaling $1.4 million, resolves claims that Megadeth’s management owed substantial commission fees, a dispute that has been ongoing for several years.

According to court documents, Mustaine’s former manager alleged that he was owed commission fees dating back to a period of collaboration with the band. The manager, Cory Brennan claimed that the unpaid amounts had accumulated over time due to unpaid percentages on profits from live performances, merchandise sales, and various business ventures tied to the band.

NME reports that Mustaine must pay upwards of $1.4 million to Brennan.

Megadeth, known for hits like “Symphony of Destruction” and “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due,” remains a cornerstone in the metal music world, with a dedicated fanbase and numerous revenue streams, which the manager’s claim suggested he had a hand in developing.

Although the settlement does not necessarily imply admission of guilt or wrongdoing, both parties agreed to settle the matter out of court. Mustaine and Megadeth’s representatives have not commented publicly on the settlement.

This settlement closes a chapter in Megadeth’s history marked by internal business disputes and potential financial liabilities. It allows both Mustaine and his former manager to move forward without prolonged litigation, and it frees up the band to continue focusing on their music and career without further legal distraction.

The news comes in the middle of resurgence for the band, who have begun performing songs like Liar and Kick the Chair for the first time in nearly two decades.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado.