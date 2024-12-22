Brandon Staller Shares Atreyu Most Likely Won’t Release New Music Before 2026

Home News Lauren Rettig December 22nd, 2024 - 12:38 PM

Blabbermouth reports that while being interviewed by The Underground Australia, metal band Atreyu’s vocalist Brandon Saller was asked about the progress of songwriting sessions for the band’s follow-up to their 2023 album The Beautiful Dark of Life. Saller said: “We’ve already started. We’ve done a handful of writing trips kind of around the world. Next year, we’re doing, obviously, ShipRocked in January. We’re going to South America for the first time. We’re doing The Curse tour [in celebration of the band’s 2004 sophomore album] in Australia. We’re doing The Curse tour in the U.K. and Europe. So it’s planning to be really busy. But a lot of Curse stuff, and then I would say new music realistically maybe by the end of the year next year, but probably more so ‘26.”

On October 18, Atreyu celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Curse by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

The band’s 2002 album Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses establish Atreyu as an influential force in the metal genre, while The Curse sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global recognition. Their 2006 and 2007 albums, A Death-Grip On Yesterday and Lead Sails Paper Anchor, respectively, both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter earning a gold certification from the RIAA – a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-Congregation of the Damned in 2009,the musicians returned, no holds barred, with Long Live in 2015. It reached the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it “a hell of a return.” Along the way, the band sold out countless headline shows in addition to working with everyone from Avenged Sevenfold and Underoath to Travis Barker and Kayzo.

Back in December 2014, Atreyu celebrated the tenth anniversary of The Curse by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

Atreyu recently released The Pronoia Sessions, a collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers. The digital release was made available on October 25 while vinyl and CDs were made available on November 8.

The Pronoia Sessions deconstructs and reshapes the Orange County, California, band’s beloved anthems (and covers) as a haunting and hypnotic new collection. What initially began as an acoustic album subsequently evolved into a grand re-imagining of Atreyu classics. The songs on the album stretch back to The Curse with “Right Side Of The Bed” and A Death-Grip On Yesterday with “Ex’s & Ohs” and “The Theft.” Two of their biggest hits, “Warrior” and “Save Us” come from 2021’s Baptize. New versions of “Gone” and “Drowning” from The Beautiful Dark of Life are also featured on the album. Information about The Pronoia Sessions can be found on the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi