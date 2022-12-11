Atreyu Collaborates With Kayzo On Relatable New Song “Depression Season”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 11th, 2022 - 1:52 AM

Is there a reason to smile in January? Of course not! No one captures that sentiment more than that of Atreyu in his collaboration with Kayzo on the new song “Depression Season”. Perfectly timed with the start of winter, Atreyu created a new song that can sum up what everyone feels during the depressing season.

Within “Depression Season”, Atreyu and Kayzo show a resentful side of themselves. The song Despite the grim name, “Depression Season” is anything but sad. The melancholic lyrics have nothing on the angry, bitter emotions evoked by the sound behind them. Angst is the best word to describe this new song. “Depression Season” captures the full extent of emotion behind depression. The song also has an element of anxiety with its technological backdrop. The song is anything but soothing but unlocks a sense of catharsis within its violent yelling and extreme sound in listeners.

The cover art for the song perfectly sums up the darkness of the song. The cover features a smiley face that cracks after a nail is pushed through the eye.

Atreyu has more to celebrate than a new song collaboration with Kayzo. Atreyu has also recently sold out the last of their ‘Trinity Of Terror Tour’ along with artists White, Black Veil Brides, and Ice Nine Kills. Kayzo is also set to go on tour in 2023. The tour will begin in February of next year and end in May of the same year. Fans can only wonder what comes next for the artists and hope that they team up together in the future.

Listen to the song here