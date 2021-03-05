Atreyu Announces New Album Baptize For June 2021 Release, Shares Two New Singles “Warrior” Featuring Travis Barker And “Underrated”

Home News Roy Lott March 5th, 2021 - 2:07 AM

Atreyu

Atreyu has announced their new album Baptize is set to be released on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. The band has also released two new songs that will be included on the album called “Warrior” featuring Travis Barker and “Underrated.”Warrior is an uplifting anthem that includes roaring vocals and heavy guitar as well as “Underrated,” which is heavier on drums. Check out both tracks below.

“‘Warrior’ is song about persistence and never giving up,” the band shares. “We hope this song can be the puzzle piece that helps people realize that we ALL have the capacity for greatness. Sometimes, greatness can exist in the shadows and lives buried under negativity, trauma, or anxiety. ‘Warrior’ is about searching through all of that endless darkness to finally find the sunrise.”

With “Underrated, the band stated in a press release “We’ve always had to prove ourselves. We’ve never been handed anything nor have we taken any shortcuts. It’s never been ‘the easy way.’ Over two decades later, we’re still making our mark.”

This marks the first album from the band that will not feature former member Alex Varkatza on vocals.