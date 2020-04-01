Atreyu is Joined by M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold and Aaron Gillespie of Underoath on New Song “Super Hero”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 1st, 2020 - 7:15 PM

Atreyu

American metalcore band, Atreyu, have teamed up with esteemed vocalist M. Shadows from Avenged Sevenfold, and Aaron Gillespie from Underroath, to release the video for their song “Super Hero.” The song was originally released in 2018 on Atreyu’s seventh studio album, In Our Wake.

With a solid riff, Atreyu kicks off the video with a black and white montage of all of the happiest moments. Transitioning into a live performance, and breaking out into the first verse, Gillespie is shown singing the opening verse of the song, followed by Brandon Saller, vocalist of Atreyu, bringing life to the chorus.

M. Shadows opens the first verse following the chorus. He plays the piano as the band members and their wives are shown with their children.

The chorus kicks in once again, as New York City’s Time Square is shown in the background. The screens illuminate behind Saller as he sings in the heart of the city.

The song takes a heavier turn as the lead vocalist, Alex Varkatzas, makes his entry with the screaming vocals. One last time, Saller sings the chorus, as the song gently fades away. The video ends with the band putting their hands in a circle, celebrating 20 years as a band.

Last year, Atreyu hit the road with Whitechapel and He Is Legend, to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. The made their first stop on Oct. 19, in Las Vegas, NV, at the Las Rageous Festival, and concluded their tour on Nov. 20, in Ventura, CA, at The Majestic Ventura Theater.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi