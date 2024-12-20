The Cure’s Robert Smith Claims He Doesn’t “Stream Music On Principle And Never Will”

Home News Catalina Martello December 20th, 2024 - 8:49 PM

According to NME, English musician Robert Smith from Cure claims he does not stream music and instead has “loads of different iPods” with songs that fit different moods. In a recent interview on the Sidetracked podcast with Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw, where he celebrated the release of the band’s latest LP, Songs of a Lost World, Smith discussed his listening habits, revealing his dislike for streaming.Though he doesn’t explain why he “never will” stream music on principle, it’s likely related to his issues with ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster.

Smith, instead of streaming, listens to music on a collection of “loads and loads” of iPods he owns, in addition to vinyl. He explained this to Mac and Grimshaw, ““I’ve got playlists, iPods. I’ve got loads and loads of different iPods with stickers on them so I know in the dark which one’s gonna play which. So, they’ve all got stuff on them which suits my mood. There’s so much music I’ve got — not in a nostalgic way, but stuff that I can not just move about to but also means something to me, reminds me of a lot of times and people.”

Despite not being a fan of streaming, Smith that he is not in tune with this year’s pop – Charli XCX‘s “Brat” summer and Chappell Roan’s debut LP “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” He explained that those records aren’t intended for him, “It would be kind of a bit weird if I was like ‘yeah it’s my favourite thing.’” He further noted, “I think what they do as artists is really fantastic, but I think that probably it would be dishonest if I said it’s what I listen to at home.”





