Fontaines D.C. Share Mesmerizing New Single & Video “In The Modern World”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to brooklynvegan.com, Fontaines D.C. will be releasing their fourth album, ROMANCE, on August 23. Made with producer James Ford, the album is a level-up for the Dublin band, taking them into new melodic territory without pushing aside what made people love them on their first three records. And today, Fontaines D.C. has shared their new single, “In the Modern World,” a sweeping, string-laden song that brings a little bit of ’90s alt-rock ballads. Also, the instrumentation and vocal performance brings a solid musical vibe that is filled with pure human emotions.

As for the music video, the intense disturbing video for was directed by frequent visual collaborator Luna Carmoon and stars House of the Dragon‘s Ewan Mitchell as a guy who needs to go to extremes to feel something positive inside of his heart and soul. While talking about “In the Modern World,” frontman Grian Chatten says: “I remember the moment that song came to a point; I arranged the strings and stuff on my laptop at home in my flat. After I listened to it and closed the laptop, I was like, Ah, that’s what I’ve been trying to do for five years. I always wanted to write a song that sounded like Lana Del Rey could maybe sing on it, you know?”

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt