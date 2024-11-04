Fontaines D.C. Share Star-Studded New Video For “Bug”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 5:09 PM

Today, Fontaines D.C. the music video for “Bug,” which is taken from the band‘s acclaimed fourth album, ROMANCE and directed by celebrated Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold. The stunning video is from Arnold’s lauded forthcoming film Bird and includes unseen footage exclusive to the “Bug” video.

Released theatrically in the UK and U.S. on November 8, the remarkable performances from Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski and Nykiya Adams as the latest in the filmmaker’s canon of indelible heroines alongside newcomer Jason Buda. “Bird” also sees Fontaines D.C.’s own Carlos O’Connell making his big screen debut while Fontaines D.C.’s music feature prominently in the film’s soundtrack.

While talking about “Bug,” O’ Connell says: “Andrea Arnold was kind enough to cut up a sequence to our tune Bug featuring Barry Keoghan playing the character Bug in her new movie Bird. Bug’s a song that happened quickly and convinced everyone quicker. In my eyes, the character Bug, the tattoo “Bug’s Life”, Andrea’s essential & romantic worlds, and the line ‘Changed my name to “Promise you, Yea”’; when put all together make convincing needless & conviction undeniable. Big thanks to Andrea Arnold for letting us in so close to her visionary universe. She’ll be remembered how we remember Bacon or Goya.”

“Bug” is the latest in a line of world-building videos from the Dublin band. In April they released the bombastic first track from the new album, “Starburster” to international acclaim, with the song declared the best of 2024 so far by Rolling Stone and Consequence.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister