Lil Wayne Teams Up With Young Thug For New Single “Bless”

Bella Rothman April 12th, 2024 - 8:47 AM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Lil Wayne released his new single “Bless” featuring Young Thug which marks Wayne’s first drop of 2024. Produced by Wheezy, this three-way rap collab is one fans seems excited by. The Wayne and Wheezy collab also serves as a good tease to the highly anticipated mixtape, Weezy vs Wheezy, coming later this year.

The melodic rap song has an upbeat rhythm to it which both Wayne and Young Thug bounce off. Wayne takes on both verses, giving a nod to his well-known rap skills and hard-hitting bars. Thug joins him on chorus in which they sing: “Family the only thing I love/ (Family all I got, b***h)/ Half a million cause my AP’ gold, gold, gold.”

Wayne delivers on this hip hop track not only through rap but through a guitar solo to tie the ending of the track together. According to Rolling Stone, Wayne learned to play guitar for his music video “Leather So Soft” off his 2006 album with Birdman, Like Father Like Son.

The Young Thug and Lil Wayne collab also sparked attention because of their long running history dating back to 2015. Young Thug, along with rapper Birdman, were allegedly indicted on charges related to the Lil Wayne tour bus shooting case and have not collaborated musically since. With the releases of “Bless” came an end to the decade long pause on their joint musical efforts.

Wayne is set to headline the 2024 Roots Picnic festival alongside other highly recognized rap artists such as Gunna, Nas, Andre 3000 and more. While not set to take the stage, fans might suspect a guest appearance from Young Thug himself during the two-day festival to relaunch a fan favorite collaboration that has rap enthusiast talking.

