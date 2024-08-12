Billie Eilish Performs “Birds Of A Feather” During Olympics Closing Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 2:07 PM

According to today.com, Billie Eilish ended the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony with a performance that was unforgettable. The artist took center stage in Los Angeles on August 11, which marks a prelude to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in true tradition. Eilish performed her hit single, “Birds of a Feather” on the coast of California after a performance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Eilish‘s song is from her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is her third studio release. Co-written with her brother Finneas, the album opened at number two on Billboard’s Hot 200 list and all 10 songs have since landed in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The musicians’s involvement in the closing ceremony was a nod to Los Angeles. Eilish was born in L.A. and celebrated the city with her 2021 film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is a Long Beach native and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who rose from L.A.’s punk scene, have long been synonymous with the city’s vibrant music culture.