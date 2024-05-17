Billie Eilish Shares Eye-Catching New Single & Video “LUNCH”

Home News Bella Rothman May 17th, 2024 - 6:03 PM

Billie Eilish has released her highly anticipated third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft. The 10-track record features several funky upbeat pop songs such as “LUNCH” which Eilish released a playfully retro music video for this morning.

“LUNCH” was one of the first songs off the album fans were teased about during Coachella weekend. The song is provocative extended metaphor exploring feelings of desire and sex. Eilish has recently talked more openly about her sexuality providing fans with very honest realizations about her love life and identity.

Eilish sings “I could eat that girl for lunch/ yeah, she dances on my tongue/ tastes like she might be the one.”

The Grammy Award winning artist then surprised fans early this morning with a music video for the song. The video features Eilish in several typical Billie looks jumping around, eating on a couch, and embracing the very playful and energetic energy she is notorious for. Directed by Eilish herself, the video has a retro and saturated finish making it a bright and colorful watch.

With a lot of recent press regarding the album’s release, Eilish has reflected publicly on how much this album has brought her back to her roots as an artist and a person.

In her recent interview with Rolling Stone she said “I feel like this album is me. It’s not a character… It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid.”