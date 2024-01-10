Static-X & Sevendust Announce Spring 2024 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund January 10th, 2024 - 6:31 PM

Static-X perform at Irving Plaza in New York, NY on March 19th 2023.

The two bands Static-X and Sevendust have just announced the third leg of “Machine Killer” co-headlining tour with the support of another band Dope (via Loudwire). The touring pair has an immense history as the first time touring together was back in 1999. The most recent leg, which started last fall, was the first time the duo reunited on stage since that first time almost 25 years ago. The reunion last fall was such a big hit they are doing it all over again for the second time on another U.S. leg which will go from February 1st to February 27th.

Select dates will feature acts such as Dope along with the band Lines of Loyalty. The third leg of the tour will kick off on April 28, focusing on the northwestern territory of the U.S. with three Canadian stops, one in British Columbia and two in Alberta (via Loudwire). On the tour, Sevendust will be promoting their album TruthKiller and Static-X will be promoting their album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2 which is released on Jan. 26. The project will feature the last remaining vocal performances and musical compositions from late frontman Wayne Static.

View Tour Dates Below:

April 28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Midway

May 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

May 03 – Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theater

May 04 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Temple Theater

May 05 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

May 07 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

May 09 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino

May 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

May 11 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

May 13 – Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

May 15 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

May 16 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

May 17 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center