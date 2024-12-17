Danny Brown Teams Up With IDLES For Collaborative New Version Of “Pop Pop Pop”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 1:04 PM

After debuting the live version of their collaboration at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, IDLES have teamed up with Danny Brown to release the official remix of the band’s stand out track. “POP POP POP,” which is produced by Kenny Beats. The tune is taken from IDLES‘s 2024 critically acclaimed and Grammy nominated album TANGK. As for the song, everything is musically wonderful by how the funky pop vibe shakes the background with powerful harmonies, while Brown dazzles the mind with his iconic rap bars.

To help further explain the instrumentation, nme.com said: “The dark reimagining of ‘POP POP POP’ begins with a verse from Brown over a stuttering drum beat, synth bass line and eerie keys before IDLES frontman Joe Talbot comes in.”

NME has also described the original version of “POP POP POP” as an “album highlight” in a four-star review of Tangk: “[It is] an arresting trip-hop fever dream, leaving the past well behind: ‘Hold the clutch, hold the phone, watch me fly – hold the mirror to my mother’s cries’.”

In other news, IDLES have been nominated for three Grammys at next year’s ceremony: Best Rock Album (Tangk,) Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance (“Gift Horse.”)

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock