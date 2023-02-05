Grammys Live Blog: 65th Annual Grammy Awards Reactions, Thoughts & Information

Tonight, the annual Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles after being hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada last year due to concerns over the rise of Covid-19 cases. Randy Rainbow is hosting the premiere ceremony.
This story will be updated periodically throughout the award show.
12:50 – Encanto (Germaine Franco) Wins Grammys For Compilation Soundtrack & Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
12:54 – Assassin’s Creed Wins Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games
12:57 – Beyonce Wins Grammy For Best Dance/Electronic Recording
12:58 – Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Wins Grammy For Best Remixed Recording, Non Classical
12:59 – Harry Styles’s Harry House Wins Grammy For Best Engineered Album, Non Classical
1:01 – Divine Tides Wins Grammy For Best Immersive Audio Album
1:05 – Geoffrey Keezer Wins Grammy For Best Instrumental Composition
1:07 – John Beasley Wins Grammy For Best Arrangement, Acapella, etc.
1:09 – Vince Mendoza Wins Grammy For Best Arrangement Instruments & Vocals
1:11 – White Sun Wins Grammy For Best New Age Album
1:14 – Samara Joy Performs “Can’t Get Out Of This Mood”
1:19 – Endangered Species Wins Grammy For Best Improvised Jazz Solo
1:21 – Samara Joy Wins Grammy For Best Jazz Vocal Album
1:23 – Terri Lyne Carrington Wins Grammy For Best Jazz Instrumental Album
1:25 – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra Wins Grammy For Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
1:28 – Michael Buble Wins Grammy For Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
1:30 – Alphabet Rockers Win Grammy For Best Children’s Music Album
1:32 – Viola Davis Wins Grammy For Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording (Became an EGOT recipient)
1:35 – Muni Long Wins Grammy For Best R&B Performance
1:36 – Beyonce Wins Grammy For Best Traditional R&B performance
1:37 – Steve Lacy Wins Grammy For Best Progressive R&B Album
1:38 – Robert Glasper Wins Grammy For Best R&B Album
1:41 – Kendrick Lamar Wins Grammy For Best Rap Performance
1:42 – Future, Drake & Tems Win Grammy For Best Melodic Rap Performance
1:44 – Kendrick Lamar Wins Grammy For Best Rap Song
1:45 – Brandi Carlile Wins Grammy For Best Rock Performance
1:48 – Ozzy Osbourne Wins Grammy For Best Metal Performance
1:50 – Brandi Carlile Wins Grammy For Best Rock Song
1:52 – Ozzy Osbourne Wins Grammy For Best Rock Album
1:54 – Wet Leg Wins Grammy For Best Alternative Music Performance
1:55 – Wet Leg Wins Grammy For Best Best Alternative Music Album
1:57: Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar Perform “Udhero Na”
2:04 – Kabaka Pyramid Win Grammy For Best Reggae Album
2:06 – Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Bantwini Win Grammy For Best Global Music Performance
2:09 – Masa Takumi Wins Grammy For Best Global Music Album
2:11 – Boca Livre and Rubén Blades Win Grammy For Best Latin Pop Album
2:13 – Rosalia Wins Grammy For Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
2:15 – Natalia Lafourcade Wins Grammy For Best Regional Mexican Music Album
2:16 – Beginningless Beginning Wins Grammy For Best Recording Package
2:17 – In & Out Of The Garden (The Grateful Dead) Wins Grammy For Best Box Or Special Limited Edition Package
2:19 – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Wins Grammy For Best Album Notes
2:21 – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Wins Grammy For Best Historical Album
2:24 – Willie Nelson Wins Grammy For Best Country Solo Performance
2:25 – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde Win Grammy For Best Country Performance (Duo/Group)
2:27 – Matt Rogers Wins Grammy For Best Country Song
2:28 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Wins Grammy For Best Bluegrass Album
2:30 – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder Wins Grammy For Best Traditional Blues Album
2:31 – Edgar Winter Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Blues Album
2:34 – Ranky Tanky Wins Grammy For Best Regional Roots Music Album
2:38 – Kirk Franklin Wins Grammy For Best Gospel Performance/Song
2:40 – Maverick City Music Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Christian Music/Performance/Song
2:43 – Maverick City Music Wins Grammy For Best Gospel Album
2:44 – Maverick City Music Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Christian Music/Album
2:45 – Tennessee State University Marching Band Wins Grammy For Best Roots Gospel Album
2:47 – Carlos Vives Performs
2:56 – Michael Repper (New York Youth Symphony) Wins Grammy For Best Orchestral Performance
2:58 – Blanchard Wins Grammy For Best Opera Recording
3:00 – Donald Nally Wins Grammy For Best Choral Performance
3:01 – Attacca Quartet Wins Grammy For Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
3:03 – Letters For The Future Wins Grammy For Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance
3:05 – Voice Of Nature Wins Grammy For Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
3:06 – An Adoption Story Wins Grammy For Best Classical Compendium Album
3:09 – Puts: Contact Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Classical Composition
3:11 – Bates: Philharmonic Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra Wins Grammy For Best Engineered Album Classical
3:13 – Judith Sherman Wins Grammy For Producer Of The Year
3:14 – Madison Cunningham Performs “Life According To Raechel”
3:21 – Snappy Puppy Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
3:23 – Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Wins Grammy For Best Latin Jazz Album
3:26 – Mark Anthony Wins Grammy For Best Tropical Latin Album
3:27 – Aaron Neville Wins Grammy For Best American Roots Performance
3:29 – Bonnie Raitt Wins Grammy For Best Americana Performance
3:32 – Bonnie Raitt Wins Grammy For Best American Roots Song
3:33 – Brandi Carlile Wins Grammy For Best Americana Album
3:36 – J. Ivy Wins Grammy For Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
3:40 – Madison Cunningham Wins Grammy For Best Folk Album
3:42 – Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy For Best Comedy Album
3:43 – Into The Woods Wins Grammy For Best Musical Theatre Album
3:45 – Encanto Wins Grammy For Best Song Written For Visual Media
3:46 – All Too Well (Taylor Swift) Wins Grammy For Best Music Video
3:48 – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story Wins Grammy For Best Music Film