Grammys Live Blog: 65th Annual Grammy Awards Reactions, Thoughts & Information

Home News Skyy Rincon February 5th, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Tonight, the annual Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles after being hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada last year due to concerns over the rise of Covid-19 cases. Randy Rainbow is hosting the premiere ceremony.

This story will be updated periodically throughout the award show.

12:50 – Encanto (Germaine Franco) Wins Grammys For Compilation Soundtrack & Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

12:54 – Assassin’s Creed Wins Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games

12:57 – Beyonce Wins Grammy For Best Dance/Electronic Recording

12:58 – Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Wins Grammy For Best Remixed Recording, Non Classical

12:59 – Harry Styles’s Harry House Wins Grammy For Best Engineered Album, Non Classical

1:01 – Divine Tides Wins Grammy For Best Immersive Audio Album

1:05 – Geoffrey Keezer Wins Grammy For Best Instrumental Composition

1:07 – John Beasley Wins Grammy For Best Arrangement, Acapella, etc.

1:09 – Vince Mendoza Wins Grammy For Best Arrangement Instruments & Vocals

1:11 – White Sun Wins Grammy For Best New Age Album

1:14 – Samara Joy Performs “Can’t Get Out Of This Mood”

1:19 – Endangered Species Wins Grammy For Best Improvised Jazz Solo

1:21 – Samara Joy Wins Grammy For Best Jazz Vocal Album

1:23 – Terri Lyne Carrington Wins Grammy For Best Jazz Instrumental Album

1:25 – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra Wins Grammy For Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

1:28 – Michael Buble Wins Grammy For Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

1:30 – Alphabet Rockers Win Grammy For Best Children’s Music Album

1:32 – Viola Davis Wins Grammy For Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording (Became an EGOT recipient)

1:35 – Muni Long Wins Grammy For Best R&B Performance

1:36 – Beyonce Wins Grammy For Best Traditional R&B performance

1:37 – Steve Lacy Wins Grammy For Best Progressive R&B Album

1:38 – Robert Glasper Wins Grammy For Best R&B Album

1:41 – Kendrick Lamar Wins Grammy For Best Rap Performance

1:42 – Future, Drake & Tems Win Grammy For Best Melodic Rap Performance

1:44 – Kendrick Lamar Wins Grammy For Best Rap Song

1:45 – Brandi Carlile Wins Grammy For Best Rock Performance

1:48 – Ozzy Osbourne Wins Grammy For Best Metal Performance

1:50 – Brandi Carlile Wins Grammy For Best Rock Song

1:52 – Ozzy Osbourne Wins Grammy For Best Rock Album

1:54 – Wet Leg Wins Grammy For Best Alternative Music Performance

1:55 – Wet Leg Wins Grammy For Best Best Alternative Music Album

1:57: Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar Perform “Udhero Na”

2:04 – Kabaka Pyramid Win Grammy For Best Reggae Album

2:06 – Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman, and Zakes Bantwini Win Grammy For Best Global Music Performance

2:09 – Masa Takumi Wins Grammy For Best Global Music Album

2:11 – Boca Livre and Rubén Blades Win Grammy For Best Latin Pop Album

2:13 – Rosalia Wins Grammy For Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

2:15 – Natalia Lafourcade Wins Grammy For Best Regional Mexican Music Album

2:16 – Beginningless Beginning Wins Grammy For Best Recording Package

2:17 – In & Out Of The Garden (The Grateful Dead) Wins Grammy For Best Box Or Special Limited Edition Package

2:19 – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Wins Grammy For Best Album Notes

2:21 – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Wins Grammy For Best Historical Album

2:24 – Willie Nelson Wins Grammy For Best Country Solo Performance

2:25 – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde Win Grammy For Best Country Performance (Duo/Group)

2:27 – Matt Rogers Wins Grammy For Best Country Song

2:28 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Wins Grammy For Best Bluegrass Album

2:30 – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder Wins Grammy For Best Traditional Blues Album

2:31 – Edgar Winter Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Blues Album

2:34 – Ranky Tanky Wins Grammy For Best Regional Roots Music Album

2:38 – Kirk Franklin Wins Grammy For Best Gospel Performance/Song

2:40 – Maverick City Music Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Christian Music/Performance/Song

2:43 – Maverick City Music Wins Grammy For Best Gospel Album

2:44 – Maverick City Music Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Christian Music/Album

2:45 – Tennessee State University Marching Band Wins Grammy For Best Roots Gospel Album

2:47 – Carlos Vives Performs

2:56 – Michael Repper (New York Youth Symphony) Wins Grammy For Best Orchestral Performance

2:58 – Blanchard Wins Grammy For Best Opera Recording

3:00 – Donald Nally Wins Grammy For Best Choral Performance

3:01 – Attacca Quartet Wins Grammy For Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

3:03 – Letters For The Future Wins Grammy For Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance

3:05 – Voice Of Nature Wins Grammy For Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

3:06 – An Adoption Story Wins Grammy For Best Classical Compendium Album

3:09 – Puts: Contact Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Classical Composition

3:11 – Bates: Philharmonic Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra Wins Grammy For Best Engineered Album Classical

3:13 – Judith Sherman Wins Grammy For Producer Of The Year

3:14 – Madison Cunningham Performs “Life According To Raechel”

3:21 – Snappy Puppy Wins Grammy For Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

3:23 – Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Wins Grammy For Best Latin Jazz Album

3:26 – Mark Anthony Wins Grammy For Best Tropical Latin Album

3:27 – Aaron Neville Wins Grammy For Best American Roots Performance

3:29 – Bonnie Raitt Wins Grammy For Best Americana Performance

3:32 – Bonnie Raitt Wins Grammy For Best American Roots Song

3:33 – Brandi Carlile Wins Grammy For Best Americana Album

3:36 – J. Ivy Wins Grammy For Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

3:40 – Madison Cunningham Wins Grammy For Best Folk Album

3:42 – Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy For Best Comedy Album

3:43 – Into The Woods Wins Grammy For Best Musical Theatre Album

3:45 – Encanto Wins Grammy For Best Song Written For Visual Media

3:46 – All Too Well (Taylor Swift) Wins Grammy For Best Music Video